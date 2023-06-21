Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.7 days.
Experian Price Performance
Shares of Experian stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.56.
About Experian
