Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 135.7 days.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.56.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

