F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 37.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

