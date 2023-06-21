FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $251.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $251.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.69.

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.40.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 878,443 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

