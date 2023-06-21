FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,572 shares of company stock worth $1,874,930. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

