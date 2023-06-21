Financial Analysis: Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) vs. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Asset Entities and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asset Entities $340,000.00 80.35 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $46.71 million 1.56 -$29.28 million ($0.53) -2.21

Asset Entities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith Micro Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asset Entities N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software -65.72% -27.94% -21.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Asset Entities and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asset Entities 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 1 3 0 2.75

Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 211.97%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Asset Entities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Asset Entities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc. is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

