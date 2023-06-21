Financial Analysis: CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) vs. Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CloudMD Software & Services and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudMD Software & Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

CloudMD Software & Services currently has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.63%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $48.86, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given CloudMD Software & Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CloudMD Software & Services is more favorable than Progyny.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progyny $786.91 million 4.63 $30.36 million $0.43 89.79

This table compares CloudMD Software & Services and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than CloudMD Software & Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CloudMD Software & Services and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudMD Software & Services N/A N/A N/A Progyny 4.93% 11.81% 7.95%

Summary

Progyny beats CloudMD Software & Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health. The company also provides digital health solutions, including electronic health records and practice management solutions; MyHealthAccess, a patient portal that enables online appointment booking and virtual care visits; and Health and Wellness Network and Real Time Intervention platform. In addition, it offers health education platform for peer-reviewed educational resources; and VisionPros, an online vision care platform that provides contact lenses to customers, as well as operates navigation software and pharmacy. Further, it provides patient support and education programs; and pharmaceutical logistic services, including drug distribution and patient navigation assistance. The company was formerly known as Premier Health Group Inc. and changed its name to CloudMD Software & Services Inc. in February 2020. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

