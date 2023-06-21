Financial Analysis: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.70 $151.67 million $2.26 11.03 Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.40 $1.85 billion $5.84 0.93

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Southwestern Energy 2 9 6 0 2.24

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Viper Energy Partners and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.08%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $7.47, indicating a potential upside of 37.42%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60% Southwestern Energy 45.59% 41.76% 10.49%

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Viper Energy Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.