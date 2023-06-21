Financial Comparison: C3.ai (NYSE:AI) vs. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for C3.ai and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3.ai 3 6 2 0 1.91 Electronic Arts 0 10 11 0 2.52

C3.ai presently has a consensus price target of $24.36, suggesting a potential downside of 43.59%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $136.59, suggesting a potential upside of 8.05%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than C3.ai.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

C3.ai has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares C3.ai and Electronic Arts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3.ai $266.80 million 18.16 -$268.84 million ($2.45) -17.63 Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.67 $802.00 million $2.87 44.05

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C3.ai and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3.ai -100.77% -28.01% -24.20% Electronic Arts 10.80% 16.42% 9.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of C3.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats C3.ai on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions. Its C3 AI applications include C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which provides visibility into risks of disruption throughout the supply chain operations for enterprise supply chain managers; C3 AI Customer Churn Management, which enables account executives and relationship managers to monitor customer satisfaction using transactional, behavioral, and contextual information, as well as to take action to prevent customer churn with AI-based and human-interpretable predictions and warning; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Predictive Maintenance, which provides insight into asset risk to maintenance planners and equipment operators; C3 AI Fraud Detection solution; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. The company also offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for various market segments, including oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services, intelligence, aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, smart cities, transportation, and others. C3.ai, Inc. serves customers primarily in Europe, Asia, and the United States. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; FIS in the areas of financial services market; Raytheon in the areas of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities; and Microsoft and Adobe in the areas of customer relationship management. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

