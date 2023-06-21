Financial Review: NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions -188.71% -128.35% -106.09% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NexTech AR Solutions and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexTech AR Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 371.70%. Spectris has a consensus price target of $4,265.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17,509.41%. Given Spectris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectris is more favorable than NexTech AR Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Spectris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $20.69 million 2.81 -$26.05 million N/A N/A Spectris $1.78 billion 2.85 $477.02 million N/A N/A

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions.

Summary

Spectris beats NexTech AR Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. Spectris plc was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

