Financial Survey: Azimut (AZIHF) versus Its Rivals

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) is one of 1,153 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Azimut to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Azimut and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azimut N/A N/A N/A Azimut Competitors 371.84% 8.05% 5.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Azimut and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azimut 0 0 0 0 N/A Azimut Competitors 1055 4523 5849 81 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 68.30%. Given Azimut’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Azimut has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

40.3% of Azimut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Azimut and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azimut N/A N/A 17.48 Azimut Competitors $436.39 million $4.10 million 10.47

Azimut’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Azimut. Azimut is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Azimut pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Azimut pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 877.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Azimut competitors beat Azimut on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal. The company also promotes and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, and open-ended pension funds, as well as provides investment portfolio individual management services on behalf of third parties; and distributes group and third-party products in Italy through a network of financial advisors. In addition, it manages multi strategy funds; and offers life insurance products. Azimut Holding S.p.A. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Milan, Italy.

