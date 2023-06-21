First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires New Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. The business had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chris Temple purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

