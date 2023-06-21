First Affirmative Financial Network Buys 25,225 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.72) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

