First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $203,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

TROW stock opened at $112.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.