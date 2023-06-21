First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $213,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

BMO stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

