First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $214,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

