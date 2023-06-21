First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $80,000 in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,060 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,743,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in ASE Technology by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,066,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.4672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

