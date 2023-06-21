First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New $218,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.01 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

