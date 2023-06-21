First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 538 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,125 shares of company stock worth $44,863,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $435.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

