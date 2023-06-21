First Affirmative Financial Network Takes $208,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 626 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4,587.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $331.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $339.55.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.