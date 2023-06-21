First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 27.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. State Street Corp increased its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

