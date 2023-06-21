First PREMIER Bank Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.35 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.13. The company has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.