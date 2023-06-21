First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.40%. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.