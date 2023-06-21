First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 55,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.40%. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

