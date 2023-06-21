First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $19.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRG. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.8 %

FWRG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $962.50 million, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares in the company, valued at $580,740,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 593,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group



First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

