FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FITGF opened at $0.21 on Monday. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

FIT Hon Teng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

