FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FITGF opened at $0.21 on Monday. FIT Hon Teng has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
