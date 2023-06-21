Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below stock opened at $193.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $193.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $6,375,918. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Five Below by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

