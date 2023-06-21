Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after buying an additional 13,642,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after buying an additional 6,644,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 59,422.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after buying an additional 2,044,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6,186.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 1,384,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.