FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4 %

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $469.39 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

