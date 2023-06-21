Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

FRAF opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.53. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

