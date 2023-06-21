Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $74.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

