Frontdoor (FTDR) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Frontdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 5.43% 251.78% 11.32% Frontdoor Competitors 6.09% 70.40% 9.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.66 billion $71.00 million 27.98 Frontdoor Competitors $3.63 billion $393.56 million 27.28

Risk and Volatility

Frontdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor. Frontdoor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontdoor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Frontdoor Competitors 18 213 253 0 2.49

Frontdoor currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Frontdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontdoor competitors beat Frontdoor on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services business; and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, ProConnect, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

