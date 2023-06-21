FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Peyto Exploration & Development’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development’s FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$278.33 million during the quarter. Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.29.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$10.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

