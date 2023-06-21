FY2024 EPS Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Lowered by Analyst

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Birchcliff Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birchcliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$7.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$208.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

