FY2024 EPS Estimates for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.13.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at C$23.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.08.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

