FY2024 EPS Estimates for Topaz Energy Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TPZ. Raymond James decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.58.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$20.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.16. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.76 and a 1 year high of C$24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 26.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

