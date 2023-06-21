Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 6,014 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $917.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $918.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $859.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $590.33 and a 1 year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.