Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 132,798 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

