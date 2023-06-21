Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
NASDAQ TER opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
