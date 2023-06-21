Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 101,714 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101,714 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACN opened at $317.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.03 and a 200 day moving average of $279.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

