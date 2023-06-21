Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,747 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

