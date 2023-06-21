Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Corning worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Corning by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

