GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Given New GBX 285 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 335 ($4.29) to GBX 285 ($3.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBGPF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 515 ($6.59) to GBX 450 ($5.76) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($6.14) to GBX 420 ($5.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Price Performance

GB Group stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. GB Group has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.