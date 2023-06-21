General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.