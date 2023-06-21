Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.08. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 5,700 shares changing hands.

Genesis Land Development Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07.

Genesis Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Genesis Land Development’s previous None dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders.

