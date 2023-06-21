Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $159.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

