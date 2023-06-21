GG TOKEN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.50 Million (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $89.50 million and $134,805.93 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.07201446 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $137,704.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

