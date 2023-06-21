Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Down 6.0% in May

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 988,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glatfelter

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 33,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 33,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $121,321.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,277,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

NYSE GLT opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.21 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

