GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS Stock Up 2.2 %

GMS stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $68.86.

Get GMS alerts:

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 160,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.