GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GMS Stock Up 2.2 %
GMS stock opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $68.86.
Insider Activity at GMS
In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
GMS Company Profile
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GMS (GMS)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.