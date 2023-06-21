Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

