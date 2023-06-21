Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $63.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.19, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,605.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,605.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,625 in the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

