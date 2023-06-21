GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPRO. TheStreet downgraded GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

